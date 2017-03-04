John Ross breaks 40-yard dash record at combine with 4.22-second run

(Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

John Ross made history at the NFL scouting combine as the event's fastest man.

The Washington wide receiver ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash Saturday, breaking Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson's previous record of 4.24 seconds.

"I feel good. I feel like I could have ran faster, just because I cramped up toward the end," Ross said after his run.

One NFL scout on hand in Indianapolis told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero that he hand-timed Ross at 4.16 seconds.

Ross did not run a second 40-yard dash and pulled out of on-field drills, citing calf cramps.

On Friday, Ross said he was targeting a sub-4.3 run.

A potential first-round pick, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ross had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

