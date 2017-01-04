J.J. Watt's brother declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Nov 26, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) celebrates following a sack during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt, brother of former Badger and current Texans star J.J. Watt, announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving Madison a year early to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watt was a beast for the Badgers in 2016 from his linebacker position with 63 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception (which he returned for a touchdown). Watt is rated as one of the top edge rushers in this year's NFL Draft and is expected to be an early round selection.

When T.J. Watt's name is called, he will become the third Watt brother in the NFL, joining J.J. starring with the Texans and Derek, who plays fullback for the Chargers.