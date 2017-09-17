Instant analysis of the Seahawks 12-9 win over the 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks punched their way into the win column, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 12-9, in front of the home crowd at CenturyLink Field. Although the win wasn’t the prettiest, here’s a few things we learned Sunday afternoon.

Chris Carson may be Seattle’s best running back

The Seahawks were without veteran running back Eddie Lacy in Sunday’s contest, and Thomas Rawls was limited in his first game back after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the preseason. Seattle was left with just two primary running backs, third-year man C.J. Prosise and rookie Chris Carson. Prosise served more in a pass-catching capacity, leaving Carson to handle the majority of handoffs.

Carson managed to rack up 93 yards on the ground across 20 carries, including a few crucial first down pickups on the last drive of the game, securing the win for Seattle. The offensive line struggled again in this one but Carson appeared unaffected, often sustaining hits and continuing to plow on. The rookie may have just played himself into a much bigger role with the Seahawks going forward, even once Lacy and Rawls are 100 percent.

Coach Carroll said before the game that he was excited to see more of Carson this week, and today’s game proved why. Expect to see much more of him as the season goes on.

Russell Wilson may be Seattle’s second-best running back

Not seriously, but it was nice to see Wilson use his legs again in this contest. Wilson had a career low in rushing yards in 2016 after ankle and knee injuries limited his mobility for most of the season. This year has already seen him run more, as he ran twice for 40 yards in Week 1 and 12 times for 34 yards Sunday against the 49ers.

Unfortunately, much of Wilson’s running was a result of the offensive line’s failed effort to keep defenders out of the backfield, forcing Russ to tuck and run. His ability to pick up first downs on his feet kept many drives alive, and his scrambling is what gave the Seahawks their first touchdown of the game, a 10-yard strike to Paul Richardson in the fourth quarter.

The offensive line will need to improve for Seattle to make a run into the playoffs, but as long as Wilson can use his legs and scramble, the Seahawks will manage to find their way into the end zone.

What happened to Jimmy Graham?

The goal for Sunday was to get Jimmy Graham more involved in the offense in Week 2. Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll both mentioned it being a priority heading into this matchup. So what happened?

Obviously, the Seahawks are happy to have earned a win, but Jimmy Graham was nearly nowhere to be found, having caught just one pass for a one-yard gain. Even backup tight end Luke Willson hauled in three passes for 25 yards. It has been a mystery for a few years now why Jimmy Graham has not been able to get going in the Seattle offense, and the mystery continues after today’s game.

All in all, the Seahawks offense will need to find a way to score if they want to see double-digit wins and a spot in the NFC Championship game in January. For now, Seattle is 1-1 heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

