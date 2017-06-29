Gronk sneaks into Southlake football stadium for workout without anyone knowing

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski reacts prior to the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Photo: Jared C. Tilton, 2017 Getty Images)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski paid a visit to a North Texas high school’s football stadium and apparently left without anyone knowing.

Gronk posted a snapchat of him and at least one other person at midfield at Dragon Stadium, home to Southlake Carroll’s football team.

“We snuck onto some random high school baby,” Gronk shouts in the snap. “‘Cause we gotta get that work in!”

Gronk snuck onto a high school field in Texas to work out and left before anyone knew he was ever there. pic.twitter.com/C4Fvgtm6hO — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 28, 2017

A second clip in the Snapchat story shows Gronk leaving the stadium saying, "thanks Southlake Carroll for a great workout."

Now, Southlake isn’t exactly a “random high school” from a football perspective -- the Dragons are 159-21 since 2004 and have eight state championships to their name. They were even unofficially ranked No. 1 nationally in 2005-06.

Dragon Stadium, a $15 million project that opened in 2001, was one of the first high school football cathedrals built in North Texas. It has since seen expansion and seats over 12,000 people.

Gronk, who got a Super Bowl ring despite playing just eight games -- including none in the playoffs -- this season. Making an unannounced appearance is nothing new this offseason, either. He crashed a White House press briefing during the Patriots’ White House visit in April.

It was reported earlier this month that Gronk and his friends racked up a $100,000 bar tab. He has denied that story.

