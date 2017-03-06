Foster explains how he would take down a wolf with his bare hands

Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Arian Foster (23) during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Arian Foster retired in October, at 30, and now for the former NFL running back is looking for ways to keep busy with his newfound free time.

On Sunday afternoon, Foster tweeted that he wants to go camping but wildlife “scares the ____ outta me.” Undeterred, he then made the case for why he could take down a wolf, presumably should he ever encounter one in the wild.

i'm 230, wolfs are what, 180-200 tops? he has no thumbs. if i control his neck he's dunzo. https://t.co/j9vf2knwqI — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

Who knows if Foster is at all serious, or just riling up his Twitter audience. Either way, he continued to make his case:

wolves don't scare me like that cuz in my neighborhood was a bunch of loose enraged pits. if he alone i think i can get him. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

