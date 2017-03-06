KHOU
Foster explains how he would take down a wolf with his bare hands

Ryan Wilson / CBS Sports , KHOU 7:18 AM. CST March 06, 2017

Arian Foster retired in October, at 30, and now for the former NFL running back is looking for ways to keep busy with his newfound free time.

On Sunday afternoon, Foster tweeted that he wants to go camping but wildlife “scares the ____ outta me.” Undeterred, he then made the case for why he could take down a wolf, presumably should he ever encounter one in the wild.

 

 

Who knows if Foster is at all serious, or just riling up his Twitter audience. Either way, he continued to make his case:

 

 

