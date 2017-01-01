Report: It appears Gary Kubiak is retiring

Dec 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

HOUSTON – Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak may be coaching his last game with the team Sunday according to report from ESPN.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kubiak is stepping down because his family is concerned about his health.

And here it goes: With his family concerned about his health, Gary Kubiak likely is stepping down as Broncos' HC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

The news comes less than a year after Kubiak led the team to a win in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos coach had to take a leave from the team during October due to a "complex migraine condition."

When Kubiak was coaching the Houston Texans in 2013, he suffered a mini-stroke during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. He had to be rushed to the hospital.

The Broncos face the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

According to KHOU 11's sister station in Denver, KUSA, Kubiak has not informed his team or coaching staff of any decision. After Sunday's game, he would have had two more years left on his contract.

Several coaches said off the record there was something different in Kubiak's manner this week. He seemed more distant, distracted. The coaches sensed something was going on.

Several offensive coaches were going to be dismissed this week. Now, with Kubiak's apparent resignation, many more coaches will be gone.

The team has not commented on the report.

The Broncos have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Something else to watch in Denver, according to Tom Pelissero of USA TODAY Sports, is defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' contract expires and he could be coaching elsewhere next season.