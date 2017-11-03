KHOU
Zeke will play Sunday; stay granted by appeals court

WFAA 10:18 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

DALLAS -- Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will, in fact, play with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Elliott was granted a brief administrative stay by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Friday morning.

Last week Judge Katherine Failla denied Elliott a preliminary injunction to his six-game suspension, the punishment handed down by the NFL due to domestic abuse allegations. 

Elliott was previously granted a temporary restraining order from the suspension based on questions over fundamental fairness and irreparable harm.

WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie says Friday's stay isn't granted based on the merits of the case, but on a "we need time to review this" basis by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

After last Sunday’s win, Elliott said his camp felt “confident” the running back would play the balance of the 2017 season.

Check back for more on this developing story.

