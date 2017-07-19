KHOU
Dallas police have suspended investigation into bar fight involving Elliott

Rebecca Lopez and WFAA.com Staff , WFAA 6:07 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

Dallas police have suspended their investigation into a bar fight allegedly involving Ezekiel Elliott last weekend after failing to reach the victim.

"Dallas detectives made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact," police said. "To date no witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident.

Elliott was reportedly present during a fight at Clutch Bar & Restaurant in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Sunday night.

WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez learned Wednesday, though, that the victim gave police an old address and the wrong phone number, according to police sources. Those sources said witnesses weren't cooperating with the investigation.

The department later publicly confirmed the suspension.

Police said earlier this week that, while Elliott was present at the time a patron was assaulted at the Uptown bar, there was nothing connecting him to the assault. A friend of the victim said Elliott was at the bar but wasn’t near his friend when he was found with a broken nose. Police did get a warrant for video from inside Clutch Bar, but video didn't show the incident in question.

No one was arrested in the incident.

Elliott remains under NFL investigation for an alleged string of domestic assaults in July of last year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that there was a “growing sense” that Elliott would face a brief suspension stemming from that incident.

No charges were filed in that case and Elliott has cooperated with the league’s investigation.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


