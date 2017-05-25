Redskins' Josh Norman rips Cowboys' Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys argues with Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins after catching a pass in their game at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2016 Getty Images)

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who finished one spot ahead of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the NFL Network’s latest top 100 players list, doesn’t consider his NFC East rival to be much competition at all.

“He doesn’t ‘wow’ you. For me, he don’t,” Norman told Bleacher Report. “For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he’ll bully them. But you can’t bully a bully. You know what I’m saying? That’s why his game doesn’t resonate with me.”

Norman and Bryant got into it during the Cowboys’ 31-26 win against the Redskins on Thanksgiving last season and had to be separated by teammates after an altercation. After the game, Bryant called Norman soft and overpaid.

Norman went on to compliment wide receivers Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Bleacher Report interview, but he segued into throwing more shade at Bryant and the rest of the NFC East receivers he faces.

“I’m not battling against something I can call ‘greatness,’ I’m not enhancing my craft,” Norman said. “Don’t get me wrong, (NFC East receivers) are tough. But they’re not (Jones and Brown).”

Four Cowboys have made the NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players thus far, which released Nos. 51-60 this week: Travis Frederick (87), Sean Lee (79), Bryant (60) and Zack Martin (58).

