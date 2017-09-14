Prescott on the verge of NFL record

Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls a play in the first quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

FRISCO, Texas -- For those on the outside looking in, the sophomore uncertainty and too good to be true feelings are understandable. But for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, NFL year two is simply the next hurdle to clear.

Just like the ones he did as a schoolboy in Haughton, Louisiana. And when he had them yelling “Hail State" louder than ever in Starkville.

Sep 10, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) breaks a tackled by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

The uneven start against the Giants set the stage for Prescott's calling card so far in the pros - resilience, and calm in the face of adversity.

His decision making so far, better than we've ever seen from a young quarterback. Prescott on the verge of a remarkable record to prove it. Two passes without an interception Sunday, and Prescott will become the first quarterback in NFL history with 500 attempts and less than five picks.

It's ground breaking, and in a league where turnover ration is so crucial, a key to winning football. Prescott says he appreciates what the record means, but doesn't value the record in and of itself.

"To me, it's just numbers. The milestone doesn't mean anything," said Prescott. "Whatever the stat is, the first or whatever it really doesn't mean anything, just got to go out there and keep taking care of the ball week in and week out."

His lack of concern with that record shouldn't surprise you at all because that's Dak's advantage - poise and perspective. With all the distractions going on around him, he's able to remain laser focused on his preparation and that allows him to play the game, as he likes to say, from the neck up.

Even if sophomore slumps were real, which they're not, Prescott wouldn't fall prey. He thinks about the game too much, works too hard, and plays too well.

I'm not saying the Cowboys will beat the Broncos, but with Prescott at the helm, they'll have a great chance, just like every other Sunday.

Of that, I am certain.

