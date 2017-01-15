Packers topple Cowboys to advance to NFC Championship Game

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports, Tim Heitman)

Aaron Rodgers is still running the table, and the quarterback has the Green Bay Packers one win away from Super Bowl LI.

Despite a fourth-quarter comeback by the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and powered the Packers to a last-second score and 34-31 win Sunday in a wild NFC divisional playoff game.

Rodgers found tight end Jared Cook for a 35-yard completion on the sideline with three seconds left, and Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal to grab the win.

The Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. Atlanta won a 33-32 meeting between the two teams in Week 8.

The Cowboys scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 28-28 after falling in a 21-3 hole in the first half. After trading long field goals in the final two minutes, Rodgers and the Packers capitalized on their game-winning drive.

“We’re just going to enjoy this game, enjoy the heck out of it," Rodgers said in a postgame interview. "We’re going to celebrate this and move on to Atlanta.”

Rodgers was once again in top form, completing 28 of 43 passes for 356 yards in leading Green Bay to its eighth straight win. Running back Ty Montgomery added two short scores to cap long second-quarter drives.

Dak Prescott didn't disappoint in his postseason debut, throwing for 302 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 24-of-38 passing. But Dallas still came up short once again at the hands of the Packers, and the Cowboys were denied their first NFC Championship Game appearance since their 1995 Super Bowl-winning season.

