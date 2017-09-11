NFL files appeal over Ezekiel Elliott injunction

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before playing the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

DALLAS -- On Monday the National Football League filed an appeal over a judge's decision to grant a temporary restraining order and injunction for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, allowing him to play football indefinitely while he tries to overturn his suspension.

Elliott was handed down a six-game suspension on Aug. 11, which was supposed to start during week two of the season. He's expected to be able to play the entire season now after the injunction was handed down Friday.

The six-game ban -- the league’s standard for a first-time domestic violence offense -- stems from allegations made by Elliott’s ex-girlfriend last summer in Ohio. The Columbus city attorney’s office didn’t pursue charges against Elliott in the case.

The NFL Players Association filed the motion for the restraining order, and he'll keep playing while it likely crafts a lawsuit against the NFL to get the suspension decision overturned.

The NFL's appeal filed Monday reads that officials "hereby appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from the preliminary injunction (ECF No. 28) entered in this action on September 8, 2017."

No other details were released.

Elliott's attorney Tom Melsheimer called Friday's ruling "a victory for fundamental fairness."

