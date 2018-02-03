Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens elected to NFL Hall of Fame

Wide receiver Terrell Owens of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his third touchdown against the Houston Texans on October 15, 2006 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Texans 34-6. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Terrell Owens has been elected to the NFL Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made in Minneapolis the day before Super Bowl LII.

Owens accrued 1,078 career receptions, 15,934 yards, and 156 touchdowns in his 16-year career while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills.

The three years that Owens spent in Dallas was one of the best stretches of his career as he and a young Tony Romo made for an incredible combination.

Tony Romo speaks with Terrell Owens of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 7, 2008 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Owens caught 235 balls for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns in Dallas. But he had a contentious relationship with Cowboys fans before joining America’s Team.

He famously celebrated on the star at Texas Stadium as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

While in San Francisco, TO developed the signature flair that made him a polarizing figure in the NFL.

While he started off as a humble wide receiver brought to tears after making a game-winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers…

He was soon known for his celebrations as much as anything he did on the field.

After leaving San Francisco, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles. His 2005 season was cut short when he broke his leg toward the end of the season. But he somehow worked and rehabbed enough to join the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, just six weeks after suffering the injury.

He caught nine passes for 122 yards, a near-miracle given that he was basically playing on one loeg.

Eventually, Owens became more trouble than he was worth to many NFL teams. And despite his only slightly diminished skills, his final year came in 2010, where he caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bengals.

This was also likely the reason he wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer even though his numbers place him among the greatest wide receivers of all time.

Owens joins Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, and Jerry Kramer as part of the Hall of Fame class of 2018.

