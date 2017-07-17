ESPN: Ezekiel Elliott involved in 'late-night incident' at Dallas bar

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during organized team activities at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

DALLAS -- The star running back of the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, was involved in a "late-night incident" at a Dallas bar, ESPN reports.

No arrests were made, Dallas police told WFAA.

Elliott could face suspension for one or two games because of his involvement, according to ESPN, but the NFL won't make a decision until an investigation is complete.

Elliott is currently under investigation by the NFL for a 2016 domestic violence accusation.

