Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champs to reunite

Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys is congratulated by teammates, including wide receiver Michael Irvin #88 and quarterback Troy Aikman #8, after scoring his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl X (Photo: Rick Stewart / Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

DALLAS -- Dallas Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman made a big announcement Thursday.

Aikman revealed he'll host the 25th Anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champions," and that all proceeds will benefit the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys fans will never forget how enjoyable the '90s were. Neither will the iconic players from those Super Bowl years.

“It’s one thing to celebrate an accomplishment, but really the reason these guys are coming back are because of the friendships and relationships that were made during those years," said Troy Aikman.

Saturday, the Cowboys legend will host the first ever star-studded reunion of the Dallas Cowboys from the three Super Bowl championships that took place in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Troy Aikman (Photo: WFAA)

“This is the first one where we pretty much have the whole band back together and it's exciting," Aikman said/

Cowboys legends will make their return, including former head coach Jimmy Johnson.

“For a lot of these guys, they haven't seen Jimmy since the day he walked out after being let go or left or whatever happened there after the 93’ season," he said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will also be honored for his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I don't want to speak for Jerry, but I think I can, I think this means everything to him," Aikman said.

All the money raised will go directly to help United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. Aikman's leading their fundraising efforts this year.

"We're on track to raise $75 million," said Jennifer Hilton Sampson, CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "And so in Troy's year, we anticipate we'll do more than that. It's a team effort. It's a team sport. We're glad he's our quarterback."

Just like he proved to be a great on the football field, Aikman continues his legacy by helping those who need it the most in Dallas.

