Cowboys player plays anti-Trump rap song in locker room

DALLAS - Cowboys players were tight lipped after practice Wednesday about a private team meeting with owner Jerry Jones.

“I am not going comment on the owner or anything that has to do with that,” said kicker Dan Bailey.

But, it was clear that some players have strong feelings on the issue. Veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick was playing a rap song called "F Donald Trump" in the locker room.

"I was listening to my music. I like that song,” said Scandrick.

When asked how he felt about Jones telling the team they had to stand for the anthem, he said no comment seven times.

But when asked about the pink shoes to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month he had this to say, "We are allowed to support this,” said Scandrick

Defensive end David Irving was one of two Cowboys to raise a fist after the national anthem on Sunday. He declined to say what he plans to do going forward.

"Ya'll are asking me some tough questions at a tough time right now,” said Irving.

The only player to comment was union representative Dan Bailey.

He said players have voiced their opinions to him.

"My first responsibility is to listen and provide that forum for them and then relay it to the people I talk to."

Bailey says the team is still unified and trying to focus on football.

But it's clear not all the players are on the same page with the team's owner.

© 2017 WFAA-TV