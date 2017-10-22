KHOU
Cowboys linebacker to auction pre-game cleats to help Puerto Rico

Landon Haaf, WFAA 5:51 AM. CDT October 23, 2017

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith sported a pair of Puerto Rican flag cleats before Sunday’s game in San Francisco, for a good cause.

The red, white and blue cleats will be auctioned off to benefit the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services, Smith tweeted Sunday.

At least 49 were left dead as Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last month. Even a month after the storm, a majority of the island was still without power.
 

