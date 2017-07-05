Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested on aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas.

Wilson was arrested near the location of the city’s Fourth of July celebration, but police had not released details on the circumstances leading up to the arrest.

He was booked into the Frisco jail and has since been released.

Wilson, 24, has played the last two seasons with the Cowboys after they drafted him in the fourth round in 2015, but has started in just five games. He’s recorded 27 total tackles in his 32 games with Dallas.

