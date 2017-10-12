Cowboys display agitation with Jones, Trump creatively

DALLAS - Despite a few strings of no comments, the mood of the Dallas Cowboys locker room was set immediately upon the media's entrance today, when Cowboys corner Orlando Scandrick blasted YG & Nipsey Hussle's song "FDT" -- a song which goes by the parenthetical title of "F*** Donald Trump."

"I was listening to my music," Scandrick simply said. "I like that YG song."

The first Cowboy to speak in the locker room today was kicker Dan Bailey, who is the NFLPA representative for the team.

"I think the main focus is just to establish a baseline where you can come together and agree on something in principle," Bailey said.

Scandrick was asked seven different questions about owner Jerry Jones, and his edict that players will stand for the anthem or they will not play. His answer to each: "No comment."

Meanwhile, defensive lineman David Irving -- who on Sunday raised a balled fist in the air just after the anthem concluded -- was slightly more willing to discuss.

He was asked if the team is still unified together.

"Yeah we're together. We're together."

Is the organization together?

"Yeah," Irving said hesitantly, with a smile, "we're together."

Irving was asked if he feels like he's been silenced.

"No comment."

Do you feel like the initial purpose of these protests have been lost in all this?

"No comment."

Did Jerry Jones risk dividing this locker room, by doing this?

"No comment."

Are your no comments 'yes'es'?

"No comment," Irving said, with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Scandrick did have a parting shot, when he grabbed a pair of pink cleats.

"These are for breast cancer awareness," Scandrick said, grabbing the cleats. "Yeah, we're allowed to support this."

The obvious juxtaposition -- they're allowed to support breast cancer awareness. They're not allowed to support racial equality.

