Brian Hoyer benched by 49ers, replaced by rookie C.J. Beathard

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) passes the ball as Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) chases in the first quarter at FedEx Field. (Photo: Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports)

In his sixth game with the San Francisco 49ers, Brian Hoyer got the hook.

The veteran quarterback was benched in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins and replaced by rookie C.J. Beathard, a third-round pick out of Iowa.

Hoyer completed four of 11 passes for 34 yards before exiting the game.

Entering the Week, Hoyer ranked tied for 28th among starting quarterbacks with a 75.8 passer rating.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract in March and took over as starter for first-year coach Kyle Shanahan.

