Brees: Saints will kneel before national anthem Sunday, then stand together

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees says the team plans to kneel in solidarity before the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brees made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. In the tweet, Brees said that the Saints will kneel before the anthem “as a way to show respect to all.” The team will also stand together during the anthem.

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017

The plans are similar to what the Dallas Cowboys did in the Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that game, Cowboys players kneeled with owner Jerry Jones and his family before a giant American Flag was unfurled. The team then rose arm-in-arm just before singing the national anthem.

President Donald Trump made note of both occurrences with Tweets early Tuesday, first pointing out that there were loud boos at the kneeling and then saying progress was being made as the Cowboys stood for the anthem.

"The booing at the NFL game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees was loudest I have ever heard. Great Anger," Trump tweeted.

But, a few minutes later, the Commander-in-Chief noted what he said was progress.

"But, while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made - we all love our country."

Cowboys players told the Star-Telegram that a statement had to be made because Trump 'crossed a line."



At a rally in Alabama last week, Trump blasted players who kneeled during the anthem, saying it would be great if owners would tell them they were fired. He also described the protesters as 'SOBs.'

Sunday, ten New Orleans Saints players sat on the bench, and four more players stood near the group in a show of support during the national anthem before the team's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The move caused a backlash from Saints fans online. As of Friday morning, the New Orleans Saints Facebook page has lost nearly 20,000 likes.

