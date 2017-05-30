Best remaining NFL free agents at every position

Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets corner back Darrelle Revis (24) runs off the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

On Aug. 2 of last year, the Falcons signed a free agent to bolster their pass rush, which finished the 2015 season with the fewest sacks in the NFL. That free agent was Dwight Freeney. Six months later, Freeney brought down Tom Brady in the Super Bowl for a sack, preventing a touchdown.

He wasn't a one-hit wonder. Prior to the Falcons' Super Bowl run, Freeney notched a sack in three straight regular-season wins, helping the Falcons race out to an 11-5 record, which ended up securing them the No. 2 seed in the NFC and home field advantage in the playoffs after the top-seeded Cowboys immediately went down. In all, Freeney was Pro Football Focus' 10th most-efficient pass rusher among 4-3 defensive ends in 2016.

The point being, Freeney -- a free agent in August -- made a difference. And he isn't the only late summer roster addition to make an impact in a recent Super Bowl.

