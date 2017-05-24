Beckham reportedly signs most lucrative shoe deal in NFL history

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Giants receiver Odell Beckham is arguably the best pass catcher in the game, though Julio Jones and Antonio Brown would clearly have something to say about that. On the other hand, Beckham is inarguably the top earner in the NFL when it comes to shoes.

On Tuesday, as reported by Nick DePaula of Nice Kicks and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Beckham signed a new shoe deal with Nike, who reportedly matched Adidas' offer. According to Rapoport, Beckham's deal, which will run for at least five years and up to eight years, is the most lucrative in NFL history.

#Giants WR Odell Beckham signed the most lucrative shoe deal ever for an @NFL player. Nike & his agent Zeke Sandhu worked out a 5-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

#Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr new Nike deal has a clause that turns it into an 8-year deal, source said. Nike matched Adidas' offer to seal it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

According to DePaula, the contract is "believed to be worth more than $25 million over the five-year length, with additional incentives that could add another million to each year of the deal."

