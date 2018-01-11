Baylor's Matt Rhule interviews for Colts' head coaching job, per report

Oct 21, 2017; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule yells from the sidelines during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Raymond Carlin III)

The Indianapolis Colts have added a surprising name to their coaching search.

Baylor's Matt Rhule interviewed for the top job with Indianapolis this week, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Rhule finished 1-11 with the Bears in his first season with the Bears in 2017. Prior to that, he went 28-23 in four seasons as Temple's head coach.

Rhule, 42, has just one year of experience at the NFL level after serving as the New York Giants' offensive line coach in 2012.

General manager Chris Ballard said he would conduct a "wide-open" search for the position.

Other coaches tied to the opening per multiple reports include New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy interviewed with the team but took the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears on Monday.

