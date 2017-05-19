Agent: Tom Brady 'not diagnosed with a concussion last year'

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2017 Getty Images)

The agent for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady issued a statement Friday in response to an interview in which Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s wife, said the star quarterback sustained a concussion last season.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Don Yee told ESPN. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

Brady has never been listed with a concussion on New England injury reports during his 17-year career. He was cited with knee, ankle, and thigh issues at various points during the 2016 season.

In an interview that aired Wednesday, Bundchen told CBS This Morning that Brady “had a concussion last year."

Brady has not yet spoken publicly about Bundchen’s comments.

The NFL did not find any evidence that Brady had suffered a head injury at any point last season.

“We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots' home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms. Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club's medical staff and Mr. Brady. The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

A two-time league MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP (a record), Brady has only missed games due to injury in one season. He suffered a torn knee ligament on opening day in 2008 and missed the rest of the year.

