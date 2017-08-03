Neymar signs 5-year deal with PSG in world-record transfer

Brazil forward Neymar (10) scores the game-winning penalty kick shootout goal against Germany in the gold medal soccer match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Maracana. Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Seals, USA TODAY Sports)

PARIS (AP) - Neymar has become the most expensive player in soccer history after completing his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on Thursday for 222 million euros ($262 million).



PSG triggered the release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract, which was more than double the previous transfer record set a year ago when Manchester United paid 105 million euros (then $116 million) for Paul Pogba.



PSG said in a statement that the 25-year-old Neymar had signed a five-year contract, until June 2022.



PSG said "his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasizes more than ever the club's aims to rise to the top of world football."

