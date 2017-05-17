New home for AT&T Byron Nelson brings with it significant change

A view from the Trinity Forest Golf Club which will become home to the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- The future of professional golf in Dallas is a signifcant departure from the status quo and takes the form of the Trinity Forest Golf Club, where starting next year, the A-T-and-T Byron Nelson will call new home.

"It's a bold move forward," says former touring professional and Trinity Forest executive committee member Harrison Frazar.

Texas golf great Ben Crenshaw's design firm turned 400 acres of a former landfill into something more accustomed to the coast of Ireland. Featuring mounds, native grasses, as well as wide and undulating fairways, Trinity Forest will become the only links-style course home to a regular PGA Tour stop.

"We tell people that if we could bring you in blindfolded and set you down in the middle of the property you would never guess you're seven miles from downtown Dallas," said former AT&T executive Ron Spears who is also on the executive committee.

Media members were given a preview Tuesday, and it was chance to better understand Crenshaw's assertion that the ground is where you'll find this course's true character.

"It's a very interesting layout. I've had some rounds where I think I've shot 7-under out there and 7-over out there," said local pro and fan favorite Jordan Spieth.

Speith is a Trinity Forest member. He says approach shots into these greens, in particular, will have to be well-plotted out.

It couldn't be more different than the Nelson's current home at the TPC Four Seasons, and most tour venues, for that matter. So, Trinity Forest club members are prepared for push-back from some touring pros.

"We're not assuming that this will get universal acclaim from everybody," said Spears. "There will be some people that will probably may not like links golf or playing the game on the ground."

Frazar pointed out that Crenshaw and his design partner Bill Coore opt for

"All things great I think are controversial in the beginning," said Frazar. "I think if we would have stood up and said we're going to make every hole where everybody is happy I really think it would have been a plain vanilla golf course."

With these new digs, there's no doubt the future of the Nelson will be anything but plain.



