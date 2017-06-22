Who's No. 3? NBA draft intrigue begins after Fultz, Ball

UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket past Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) in the second half during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault, Nelson Chenault)

NEW YORK (AP) — Markelle Fultz is still expected to be the No. 1 pick, though the destination has changed.

Lonzo Ball wants to stay home with the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2, and it seems surer than ever he will.

The intrigue, then, starts with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft Thursday.

That's where the Boston Celtics are scheduled to pick after moving down two spots in a trade with Philadelphia, giving the 76ers the right to select Fultz with their second No. 1 pick in two years.

Forwards Josh Jackson of Kansas and Jayson Tatum of Duke are two players frequently mentioned as possibilities at the No. 3 spot, and Celtics president Danny Ainge said Boston could get the player there they might have taken at No. 1.

Jackson never thought that would be him, so he said he didn't work out for the Celtics.

"Me and my agent talked and we just didn't feel like they had much interest in drafting me at No. 1, so we felt like it would be sort of a waste of time for me to go out and work out if they were really not considering drafting me," Jackson said. "After they got the third pick, we tried to schedule something for me to get out there. But it was just scheduling issues and it was a little delayed for me to get out there."

He said he had been open to working out for the Celtics and said it was possible they might draft him, anyway.

Tatum and the Celtics seem to have more familiarity, with the 6-foot-8 swingman believing he'd be a good fit on the roster of the team that had the best record in the Eastern Conference.

"I talked about that with coach Brad Stevens," Tatum said. "He just said guys that are my size and are versatile offensively and defensively, it's hard not to play those guys. That's what we talked about."

