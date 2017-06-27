Watch what Bill Russell tells 5 legends at NBA Awards Show

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, and NBA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Bill Russell on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT ) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2017 Getty Images)

The inaugural NBA Awards Show took place on Monday, and while it was the first time the league has held an awards show, it will be hard for any moment to top Bill Russell's appearance.

The Boston Celtics legend was in attendance to receive a lifetime achievement award, which was presented by a quintet of legendary NBA big men, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and David Robinson.

After receiving the trophy, Russell, 83, turned to look at the players who came after him, then slowly pointed his finger at each one, and whispered just loud enough for the mic to pick up: "I would kick your ___."

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.