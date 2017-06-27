Watch what Bill Russell tells 5 legends at NBA Awards Show

The inaugural NBA Awards Show took place on Monday, and while it was the first time the league has held an awards show, it will be hard for any moment to top Bill Russell's appearance.
The Boston Celtics legend was in attendance to receive a lifetime achievement award, which was presented by a quintet of legendary NBA big men, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and David Robinson.
After receiving the trophy, Russell, 83, turned to look at the players who came after him, then slowly pointed his finger at each one, and whispered just loud enough for the mic to pick up: "I would kick your ___."
Let 'em know, Bill Russell! 😂#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/bizzUGBghz— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs