WATCH: LeBron James exchanges words with heckling fan after Game 3 loss

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half against Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

CLEVELAND – LeBron James exchanged words with a heckling fan just before his postgame press conference following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 111-108 loss to the Boston Celtics Sunday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James was about to walk into the interview room when a fan chastised him for scoring just 11 points. James did a quick 180 and asked the fan what he said. The fan repeated the line about just 11 points. At that point, James walked toward the fan and asked him what he has ever done.

The fan said he played at Hiram College, a private liberal arts school in Hiram, Ohio.

Security then ushered the fan away from James and into a room. It was an intense moment made strange by the fact that a Cavs fan would heckle James for an off night when James is the one who delivered Cleveland a championship last June.

James wasn’t happy and carried some of that into his press conference. He didn’t care for a question from WHBC talk-show host Kenny Roda.

LeBron: "You always come around when we lose, I swear."



pic.twitter.com/Gf5TZhXST3 — NBA News (@NBABBGAMETIME) May 22, 2017

“It seems like you only ask questions when we lose,” James said to the reporter. “It’s a weird thing with you Kenny. You always come around when we lose, I swear.”

