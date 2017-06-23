Twitter roasts ESPN analyst Jalen Rose during NBA Draft

The 2017 NBA Draft has come and gone.
During Thursday night's telecast, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose compared each draftee to a current or former NBA player.
Rose got roasted on Twitter for some of his comparisons.
I forgot how bad the Jalen rose comparisons are. #blessings pic.twitter.com/X68BDrVTxs— Kyle Brown (@coachkylebrown) June 22, 2017
They need to stop these Jalen rose Comparisons man— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges01) June 23, 2017
Jalen Rose might be the worst analyst I've ever heard 😂— Dishawn❕ (@1kCullen) June 22, 2017
Who let Jalen Rose do Comparisons?— Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando_) June 23, 2017
Whyyyyyyy are they allowing Jalen Rose to do player comparisons again?! #NBAdraft2017 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/7SuRYtnicM— Senusé (@SimonPhoenix_) June 22, 2017
Here’s a look back on the draft results (in bold) followed by who Rose compared each player to:
Round 1:
1. 76ers: Markelle Fultz (G) – Washington: Bradley Beal
2. Lakers: Lonzo Ball (G) – UCLA: Ricky Rubio
jalen rose just compared Lonzo Ball to Ricky Rubio 🤦🏽♂️— SoLLUMINATI (@PrinceTatted) June 22, 2017
@espn analyst Jalen Rose just compared the #1 (Fultz) & #2 (Ball) picks to Bradley Beal & Ricky Rubio. What? #NBAdraft2017— David Casarez (@D_A_Casarez) June 22, 2017
3. Celtics: Jayson Tatum (F) – Duke: Danny Granger
Jalen Rose NBA comparisons in this draft. Granger and Tatum! Ball and Rubio! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/RoX3tWRAgd— Loso Simple (@Loso_Simple) June 23, 2017
4. Suns: Josh Jackson (F) – Kansas: Andre Iguodala
Jalen Rose's comp for Josh Jackson - Andre Iguodala. Well done. I like it.— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) June 23, 2017
5. Kings: De'Aaron Fox (G) – Kentucky: Elfrid Payton
There goes another one of Jalen Rose's outrageous comparisons again...De'Aaron Fox and Elfrid Peyton??? Gotta be the hair 🤔🤔— Migs (@mike_dwyer17) June 23, 2017
Am I The Only Person Who Thought Jalen Rose Was Bouta Compare De'Aron Fox To Barack Obama 😂😂— Voice Of The People (@ytn_otto) June 23, 2017
It would be a lot funnier if Jalen Rose compared a black draft pick to a former white NBA player like De'Aaron Fox to Dan Majerle.— Mikey T (@michaelPunit) June 23, 2017
6. Magic: Jonathan Isaac (F) – Florida State: Andre Kirilenko
Jalen Rose's player comparison are infuriating...Jonathan Isaac is Andrei Kirilenko? pic.twitter.com/QcmD6jUHzN— Matt Wrobel (@matt_wrobel21) June 23, 2017
7. Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (F) – Arizona: Channing Frye
Not sure Bulls fans love Jalen Rose's Markkanen comparison to Channing Frye.— jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) June 23, 2017
8. Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (G) – France: George Hill
The Frank Ntilikina - George Hill comparison from @JalenRose is probably one of the worst takes i've ever heard.— Mike Ordan (@airordan) June 23, 2017
I would love to know why Jalen Rose compared Frank to George hill. If he saw 10 minutes of game footage of his I'll be shocked— Kenny K (@KennyK_NY) June 23, 2017
9. Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (G) – NC State: Steve Francis
So according to Jalen Rose, the guy the Knicks took is George Hill and the guy the Mavs took right after is Steve Francis. Okay.— Ricky Delgado (@RickyODelgado) June 23, 2017
Dennis Smith Jr to Stevie Francis is the only accurate comparison Jalen Rose has had so far.— LAJ 🎥 (@IsaiahPerry94) June 23, 2017
10. Trail Blazers: Zach Collins (F/C) – Gonzaga: Bill Laimbeer
Jalen Rose has never seen Zach Collins play. He definitely just thought "who is a 7-foot white guy? LAIMBEER!" and made the comparison.— Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) June 23, 2017
11. Hornets: Malik Monk (G) – Kentucky: Lou Williams
Jalen Rose wanna compare fox to George hill and now monk to Lou will?😂😂😂— Grant Gibson (@Grant25Gibson) June 23, 2017
Malik monk and lou williams are not similar 🤦🏾♂️ jalen rose needs to quit— Amani Karim (@amanikarim42) June 23, 2017
Rose's player comparisons stopped just before the Pistons' selection at No. 12.
Pistons: Luke Kennard (G) – Duke:
I'll be shocked if Jalen Rose doesn't compare Luke Kennard to another white guy shooter.— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 23, 2017
At this point I'm convinced Jalen Rose is going to compare Luke Kennard to James Harden— Vad Nole® (@vadnole) June 23, 2017
Quote of the night was from @JalenRose "6'6 player with 6,5 wingspan" #lukekennard 😂😂😂 #NBAdraft2017 #nba #ESPN— Moris Tobar (@moris_49ers) June 23, 2017
Jalen Rose's Luke Kennard comparison -- Scott Hastings.— Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 23, 2017
13. Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (G) – Louisville
14. Heat: Bam Adebayo (C) – Kentucky
15. Kings: Justin Jackson (F) - UNC
16. Timberwolves: Justin Patton (C) - Creighton
17. Bucks: DJ Wilson (F/C) - Michigan
18. Pacers: TJ Leaf (F/C) – UCLA
19. Hawks: John Collins (F) - Wake Forest
20. Kings: Harry Giles (F/C) – Duke
21. Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (F) – Australia
22. Nets: Jarrett Allen (C) – Texas
23. Raptors: OG Anunoby (F) – Indiana
24. Nuggets: Tyler Lydon (F) – Syracuse
25. 76ers: Andzejs Pasecniks (C) – Latvia
26. Trail Blazers: Caleb Swanigan (PF) – Purdue
27. Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (F) – Utah
28. Jazz: Tony Bradley (C) - North Carolina
29. Spurs: Derrick White (G) – Colorado
30. Lakers: Josh Hart (G) - Villanova
Round 2:
31. Pelicans: Frank Jackson (PG) - Duke
32. Suns: Davon Reed (SG) - Miami
33. Magic: Wesley Iwundu (SF) - Kansas State
34. Kings: Frank Mason III (PG) - Kansas
35. Grizzlies: Ivan Rabb (PF) - California
36. 76ers: Jonah Bolden (PF) - Australia
37. Celtics: Semi Ojeleye (SF) - SMU
38. Warriors: Jordan Bell (C) - Oregon
39. Clippers: Jawun Evans (PG) - OSU
40. Hornets: Dwayne Bacon (SF) - FSU
41. Hawks: Tyler Dorsey (SG) - Oregon
42. Lakers: Thomas Bryant (C) - Indiana
43. Rockets: Isaiah Hartenstein (C) - Lithuania
44. Knicks: Damyean Dotson (SG) - Oregon
45. Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (SF) - Oregon
46. Bucks: Sterling Brown (SG) - SMU
47. Pacers: Ike Anigbogu (C) - UCLA
48. Clippers: Sindarius Thornwell (SG) - South Carolina
49. Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar (SF) - Slovenia
50. 76ers: Mathias Lessort (PF) - France
51. Nuggets: Monte' Morris (PG) - Iowa State
52. Pacers: Edmond Sumner (PG) - Xavier
53. Celtics: Kadeem Allen (SG) - Arizona
54. Suns: Alec Peters (PF) - Valparaiso
55. Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss (PG) - Gonzaga
56. Celtics: Jabari Bird (SG) - California
57. Nets: Aleksandar Vezenkov (PF) - Spain
58. Knicks: Ognjen Jaramaz (PG) - Serbia
59. Spurs: Jaron Blossomgame (SF) - Clemson
60. Hawks: Alpha Kaba (PF) - France
