Tim Duncan partners with SA Food Bank for Virgin Islands Relief

SAN ANTONIO - Tim Duncan came out to the San Antonio Food Bank Sunday afternoon to announce his partnership with the food bank for the Tim Duncan Virgin Islands Relief fund.

Duncan was born and raised in St. Croix, one of the main islands of the US Virgin Islands. He said luckily St. Croix didn't get hit as hard as some of the neighboring islands by Hurricane Irma, but many of the other Islands around there have been decimated.

Experts said Irma caused more than $10 billion of damage across St. Martin, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Irma killed at least 27 people in that region and left thousands homeless.

Duncan has been in touch with several friends on the islands. They've told him that a lot of homes were destroyed and numerous people were left without power.

Duncan said he hopes to charter a plane down to the Virgin Islands later this week and will continue to go down there as many times as he needs to help them recover. When asked what motivated him to help out, he said he remembers growing up on those islands as a kid.

"I've been through it. I lived through it," Duncan said. "I know at some point somebody was doing this for me. I don't know who it was, but they did it for me so I can do it now, I can be that guy so why not do it?"

The Tim Duncan Virgin Islands Relief fund has more than 9000 donors.

Monetary donations can be made at: https://www.youcaring.com/21usvirginislandrelieffund-942738#

Material donations will be accepted at HEB at 4100 S. New Braunfels and HEB at 17238 Bulverde Rd. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

Tim Duncan said the top items he needs are:

Rice, Beans, Lentils, Flour, Sugar, Salt, Oats, Cereals, Pasta (Ramen), Canned Vegetables, Canned Fruit, Peanut Butter, Granola Bars, Infant Formula, Diapers, Wipes, Powdered Detergents, Liquid Dish Soap, Bar Bath Soap, Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Shampoo, Toilet Paper, Feminine Products, Deodorants, Clothing, Mosquito Repellant, Buckets, Mops, Brooms, Bleach, Shovels, Gloves

If you'd like to volunteer at the donation centers at HEB register at https://safoodbank.org/ways-to-help/give-time/

The first shipment is planned for St Croix for Thursday, September 14.

