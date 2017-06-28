KHOU
Tim Duncan adviser to be sentenced for fraud after taking millions

With Tim Duncan's former adviser about to be sentenced for fraud, former Spurs teammate Sean Elliott talked about people targeting NBA players for their money and supporting Tim in court.

Javi Perez, KENS 7:15 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

Tim Duncan’s former financial adviser is about to be sentenced by a federal judge after defrauding Duncan out of millions of dollars.

Several big names in the NBA were at the courthouse on Tuesday including Duncan, Sean Elliott, Manu Ginobili, Kevin Garnett, Spurs GM RC Buford, and head coach Gregg Popovich.

The judge will reportedly determine Charles Banks’s punishment on Wednesday, which could also determine how much money Tim Duncan could get back after pouring $7.5 million into a sham company.

