Tim Duncan adviser to be sentenced for fraud after taking millions

Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals at the AT&T Center on April 19, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Tim Duncan’s former financial adviser is about to be sentenced by a federal judge after defrauding Duncan out of millions of dollars.

Several big names in the NBA were at the courthouse on Tuesday including Duncan, Sean Elliott, Manu Ginobili, Kevin Garnett, Spurs GM RC Buford, and head coach Gregg Popovich.

The judge will reportedly determine Charles Banks’s punishment on Wednesday, which could also determine how much money Tim Duncan could get back after pouring $7.5 million into a sham company.

© 2017 KENS-TV