Steve Kerr blasts 'blowhard' Trump, says he's 'ill-suited' for presidency

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, echoing the comments of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, harshly criticized President Donald Trump in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
Kerr, while answering a question about what it takes to be a successful coach, described how the game has changed since the fiery Bob Knight era. In doing so, he distinguished between Knight and Trump by tabbing the President “ill-suited” and a “blowhard.”
“My personal opinion is Bobby Knight’s way smarter than Donald Trump,” Kerr said. “Bobby Knight was brilliant in a lot of ways. So there was some real foundation in terms of knowing and coaching the game. But he was a bully, so… I think being a bully doesn’t work today, or at least it doesn’t work coaching. The modern coach has to be much more communicative, flexible, aware, conscientious, all those things.
“Frankly, I think it’s why Trump couldn’t be more ill-suited to be president, because he’s a blowhard. You don’t see some of the qualities you talk about, the resilience, the ability to communicate, the compassion. None of that. But in the old days, a lot of great coaches who maybe didn’t have those, there was still a fiber there, whatever it was. To be a great leader, there have to be some qualities in there.
“Has anyone ever thought that Donald Trump was a great leader?”
Kerr, who has not coached since Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs while hampered by back issues, has previously spoken out against Trump — after he won the election in November and after Trump’s executive order for the initial travel ban.
Kerr is expected to travel with the Warriors to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals. Golden State leads the series, 2-0.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs