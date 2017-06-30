Steph Curry's Game 3 NBA Finals jersey sells for record $135,060

A jersey that Steph Curry wore during the NBA Finals sold for $135,060, according to a report. (Photo: The AP)

Stephen Curry’s game-worn jersey from Game 3 of last month’s NBA Finals sold for $135,060, a record amount for any game-worn item auctioned by the NBA, an NBA spokeswoman told USA TODAY Sports.

Curry’s jersey sold for more than LeBron James’ Game 3-worn jersey ($92,020) as well as teammate and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant’s Game 3-worn jersey ($71,260). The auction ended Wednesday night.

Game 3 was the most pivotal of the five Finals games this year, as the Cavaliers were looking to bounce back from an 0-2 deficit after returning to Cleveland. But Kevin Durant’s 31 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, put James’ Cavs away as Golden State took a 3-0 series lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Curry had 26 points and 13 rebounds in that crucial win.

Curry’s jersey shattered the previous record of $100,040 paid for Kobe Bryant’s game-worn jersey from his last All-Star game. James’ Miami Heat “Cramp Game” jersey from Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals sold for $50,020.

The NBA auctions game-worn jerseys after select games throughout the season, including those for opening night, Christmas, All-Star weekend, the playoffs and the Finals.

