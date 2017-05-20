Spurs will honor fallen firefighter Scott Deem before Game 3

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

According to a spokesperson at the AT&T Center, the San Antonio Spurs will honor fallen firefighter Scott Deem before tipoff of Game 3 between the Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Deem was killed while fighting a fire at Ingram Square late Friday night.

In the wake of Deem's death, friends have told KENS 5 that Deem and his family were Spurs fans.

The moment of silence will be held prior to the game as it was before the San Antonio Silver Stars game against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. A moment of silence will also be held for Deem prior to Sunday's San Antonio FC game.

