Wiggins, Wolves snap Houston streak at 9

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles past Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during the first quarter at Target Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 Wednesday night to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 119-105.



James Harden scored 33 points and had 12 assists for Houston, which saw its nine-game winning streak end.



Ricky Rubio tied his own franchise record with 17 assists to go with 10 points.



Wiggins carried Minnesota early, scoring 15 first-quarter points as the Wolves opened up an 11-point lead. Muhammad provided six quick points early in the second quarter and energized the crowd with a transition dunk.



Ryan Anderson's 3-pointer gave Houston a 69-68 lead midway through the third quarter, but Minnesota followed with a 17-4 run capped by a thunderous dunk by Towns. The Wolves ended the third quarter leading 89-77.



They started the final quarter scoring the first eight points to put the game out of reach.

