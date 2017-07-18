What it takes to buy the Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 11: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 11, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Now that the Houston Rockets are up for sale, one thing is for sure, it's going to take a lot of money to land this NBA team.

Three NBA teams have been sold in the last five years, the Atlanta Hawks sold for $850 million, the Milwaukee Bucks sold for $550 million and the Los Angeles Clippers made history when they sold for $2 billion.

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers for that billion dollar price tag on his own. What's more common though is what happened in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Billionaire businessman Antony Ressler assembled a group to buy the Hawks. Two wall street titans Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens teamed up to buy the Bucks.

But the Rockets will be a whole different beast all together. It's a team with 2 All Stars, a high powered offense, and an instant championship contender that Forbes estimates is worth $1.65 billion. Analysts believe the Rockets sale could make history surpassing the Clippers $2 billion sale.

Don't overlook big names who wanted teams for a while. Larry Ellison, the Silicon Valley billionaire has been outbid on three NBA teams already. If he still wants a team, he could take a shot at the Rockets. And Junior Bridgeman, who once owned a Wendy's empire could make a play too. He missed out on buying the Hawks just a few years ago.

Houstonian Scott Duncan has the billions needed to make a deal too after inheriting an oil and gas fortune.

© 2017 KHOU-TV