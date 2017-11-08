WATCH: Rockets star Chris Paul, imaginary twin brother Cliff star in new commercial

Oct 27, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) laughs during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

Cliff Paul, the imaginary, long-lost twin of NBA star Chris Paul, is back.

The NBA's favorite twin-brother duo (our apologies, Morris and Lopez brothers) star in a new State Farm commercial, "Going Away Party," that will hit the airwaves during the Houston Rockets-Cleveland Cavaliers game on TNT on Thursday night.

Take a look:

The latest State Farm campaign centers around Paul's move from Los Angeles to Houston and was launched following last Saturday's community event in the All-Star point guard's new city, where Paul, teammate James Harden and NBA legend Clyde Drexler participated in a book drive and basketball clinic at a local middle school.

The event was part of a two-phased project from State Farm, NBA Cares, the Chris Paul Family Foundation and Reading Is Fundamental designed to help rebuild schools impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

.@CP3 @JHarden13 & Clyde Drexler teamed up w/@StateFarm & @RIFWEB to lend a helping hand to Houston students impacted by hurricane Harvey! pic.twitter.com/JuXGC9zsF9 — NBA Cares (@nbacares) November 7, 2017

"The partnership with State Farm has been great," Paul told USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick this week, "because although we've made a lot of fun and funny commercials, and stuff like that....Off the court, the things we've been able to do in the community, with the Assist Tracker, and all the learning centers, and the giveback that we've done."

Through the NBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker, which tracks every assist tallied during the 2017-18 NBA season, State Farm and the NBA will contribute $5 for each assist to community organization across the country.

