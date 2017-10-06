Tilman Fertitta officially named Rockets owner

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta has officially been named the new owner of the Houston Rockets, the team announced Friday.

Fertitta closed on his purchase of the Rockets and Clutch City Sports and Entertainment Friday after the NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved him to be an owner Thursday.

“I could not be happier,” Fertitta said in a statement. “To own the Rockets in my hometown of Houston is a dream come true. I promise to continue to make this city proud of the Rockets and to do what we can to bring home a championship.”

Fertitta is the owner of the Landry’s restaurant empire and Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. He also stars in his own reality show "Billion Dollar Buyer."

