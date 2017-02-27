Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Rockets, 117-108

Feb 27, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Rakeem Christmas (25) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. (Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) - Jeff Teague scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge first-half deficit and withstood a late rally by Houston to beat the Rockets 117-108 on Monday night.



C.J. Miles made a 3-pointer with 40.8 seconds left to make it 113-108, and Teague made a pair of free throws after that to put the game out of reach. It was just the second win in nine games for the Pacers and only their 10th road win of the season.



The Pacers rallied from 17 down in the first half and were up by 14 with about four minutes left The Rockets then used a 12-2 to get within two with less than a minute remaining. Lou Williams was fouled while making an off-balance 3 to cap the run, but missed the ensuing free throw. Miles followed with his 3.



Williams had 28 points to lead the Rockets. James Harden added 25 points with 12 assists and Nene added 15 points for Houston.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.