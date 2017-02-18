Rudy T, McGrady among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Rudy T, McGrady (Photo: Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Former Houston Rockets two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, also formerly of the Rockets, are among this year's Basketball Hall of Fame finalists.

Others include Rollie Massimino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 NCAA championship and Chris Webber.

They're among the 14 finalists for the 2017 induction class.

Also included is NBA referee Hugh Evans, Connecticut star Rebecca Lobo, , five-time All-Star Sidney Moncrief, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey and Kansas coach Bill Self.

Previous finalists returning to the ballot include point guard Tim Hardaway, record-setting high school coach Robert Hughes, Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU national champion Wayland Baptist University.

Enshrinees will be announced at the Final Four on April 3. The induction ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts are Sept. 7-9.

