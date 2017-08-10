Rockets to play Warriors on Opening Night, Thunder on Christmas Day

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will have two marquee matchups for their opening night and Christmas Day for the upcoming season.

Houston will face the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 to open the season. The Rockets will also face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

The defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will receive their championship rings before playing Houston in nine-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul’s first game with the Rockets.

In addition to Rockets-Thunder, the NBA will feature four other games on Christmas Day, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks at 11 a.m., a Finals rematch between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2 p.m., the Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards at 4:30 p.m. and end with the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m.

This year marks the earliest start of an NBA season since 1980-81 began on Oct. 10, 1980.

The NBA will announce the complete 2017-18 regular-season schedule next week.

