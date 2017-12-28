Rockets sign free agent Gerald Green

Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (30) passes during the first half against Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have signed free agent Gerald Green, general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday.

Green, a Houston native, was drafted 18th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2005.

Green has played in 544 games with 116 starts in his 10 NBA seasons. He has averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game in that time.

Last season, Green played 47 games for the Celtics and scored in double figured four times during Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In Green’s last six seasons, he averaged 10.7 points in 21.3 minutes per game. He is one of three players with at least 230 games played -- along with Manu Ginobli and Enes Kanter -- to average at least 10 points per game in fewer than 22 minutes per game.

