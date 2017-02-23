Rockets rout Pelicans, 129-99, in Cousins' New Orleans debut

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) and forward DeMarcus Cousins (0) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Boogie-and-Brow era in New Orleans is off to a highly inauspicious start.



The Pelicans' tandem of newly acquired All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis was no match for the surging Houston Rockets on Thursday night.



Reserve Lou Williams hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his Rockets debut, and Houston crushed New Orleans, 129-99.



Davis had 29 points, and Cousins finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds. But New Orleans turned the ball over 20 times couldn't keep pace with the firepower of the Rockets, who hit 20 3-pointers.



Eric Gordon scored 19 points and Ryan Anderson added 17 in both players' first game in New Orleans since leaving the Pelicans. James Harden had 13 points and 14 assists.

