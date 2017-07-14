Rockets introduce Chris Paul at 'CP3 Day' fan event

The Houston Rockets introduce point guard Chris Paul to fans during a free "CP3 Day" event on July 14, 2017, at the Toyota Center. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio/KHOU.com, Custom)

HOUSTON - It was CP3 Day in Houston Friday as the Houston Rockets officially welcomed All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

The turnout defied everyone's expectations. Hundreds of fans came to Toyota Center to get their first up-close look at Paul.

Paul answered questions from the media at a news conference before meeting fans.Fans watched that news conference on the big screen in the Toyota Center.

Paul says he's thrilled to be in Houston and excited to team up with James Harden to make special things happen on the court.

"There hasn't been a day that's gone by that me and James haven't talked," Paul said. "What I'm most excited about is to be on this journey with somebody else who wants it as bad as I do. It's not about me coming here just to help him. He's going to help me, and we're going to help each other, and we're going to help this team hopefully get to where we want to be at."

Fans started lining up to see Paul hours in advance. Doors didn't open at the Toyota Center till 1:30 p.m., but some people were in line as early as 11 a.m. Friday.

Fans say this Rockets team now has the potential to win a championship, so they wanted to show their support.

The Rockets moves aren't done yet. Paul's addition to the team already makes them stronger, but fans waiting to see if the Rockets can still secure a third superstar in Carmelo Anthony.

Paul is set to throw out the first pitch at Friday night's Houston Astros game against the Minnesota Twins.

