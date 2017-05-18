Rockets' Harden named to All-NBA First Team

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been named to the All-NBA first team, the league announced Thursday.

The All-Star is the only player selected to the First Team on all 100 ballots submitted by sportswriters and broadcasters.

Harden set career-highs for the third-straight season in scoring with 29.1 points per game, ranked second in the league, rebounding with 8.1 per game and assists with 11.2 per game.

Harden has made All-NBA teams four of his five seasons with Houston. He was selected to the Third Team in 2012-13 and the First Team in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming are the only players in Rockets franchise history with at least four All-NBA selections.

The NBA MVP candidate helped lead the Rockets to a 55-27 record this season and to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second time in three years.

