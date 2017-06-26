Eric Gordon, Mike D'Antoni win big at NBA Awards

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images and Getty)

NEW YORK - Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon and head coach Mike D'Antoni took home the Sixth Man of the Year award and the Coach of the Year award at the NBA Awards show Monday night.

Gordon beat out Rockets teammate Lou Williams and former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for the award given to the league's top player off the bench.

Gordon set an NBA single-season record for most 3-pointers off the bench, helping the high-scoring Rockets make more shots behind the arc than any team in history.

D'Antoni, coaching his first season in Houston, led the Rockets to a 55-27 record — a 14-win turnaround from last season.

The Rockets boasted the second-best offensive rating in the NBA (111.8 points per 100 possessions) and made an NBA record 1,181 three-pointers.

Rockets star James Harden is also up for the Most Valuable Player award.

