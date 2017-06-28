Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Los Angeles Clippers player Chris Paul greets draft prospects before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have found a new backcourt partner for star James Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement told USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick.

The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been made public.

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Can confirm Rockets land Chris freaking Paul from Clipps for Pat Beverley, Pat Decker, Lou Williams & 2018 1st rounder. @WojVerticalNBA 1st — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 28, 2017

Chris Paul and James Harden were determined to play together, and found a way with Rockets-Clippers trade agreed upon today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

The Clippers made the deal after Paul opted-in to the final season of his contract. The veteran point guard would've been one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. Instead he'll join the Rockets, who fell to the San Antonio Spurs in six games during the second round of this year's playoffs.

Based on ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus, Chris Paul was NBA’s second-most productive player on a per-minute basis last season, behind LeBron James. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2017

Paul played for the Clippers for the past six seasons, where he failed to lead the team past the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. He now joins NBA MVP runner-up James Harden in Houston's high-powered offense.

Paul, a nine-time All-Star, turned 32 in May.

The Rockets led the entire NBA with 1,181 made three-pointers this regular season, 114 more than second-place Cleveland. Paul's ability to facilitate the offense - after Harden adapted so seamlessly in his transition to point guard last season - will allow Harden and the rest of the Rockets' three-point shooters potentially even more open looks.

Later in the day, they reported that the Rockets traded for Tim Quarterman of the Trailblazers in exchange for cash.

Portland has traded Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets for cash, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

The Rockets are gathering non-guaranteed contracts to use in Clippers trade, or elsewhere. Owner Leslie Alexander is spending to compete. https://t.co/V5L0jaWT8u — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

