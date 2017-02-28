Report: Rockets, Spurs still in running for Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day held at American Airlines Center on September 26, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

According to a report from ESPN's Marc Stein, free agent Andrew Bogut is expected to hold talks with the Cavaliers, Spurs, Rockets, and Celtics before choosing which team he'll join for the rest of the season.

Andrew Bogut is expected to hold talks with Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston and Boston before choosing his next team, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 27, 2017

Bogut was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for which the Dallas Mavericks received Nerlens Noel. Bogut has reportedly agreed to a buyout, which would free him up to join whatever team he wants for a pro-rated sum.

While many had assumed that Bogut would want to join the Golden State Warriors, with whom he'd previously won a championship, they aren't on the list of teams being considered.

It seems unlikely that the Spurs would win the race to sign Bogut unless he wants to take a massive pay cut and play significantly fewer minutes.

The Spurs are already overloaded with dynamic quality big men with Pau Gasol back from injury, LaMarcus Aldridge anchoring the starting lineup, Dewayne Dedmon emerging as a star-in-the-making, and David Lee contributing solid minutes off the bench.

So it seems like Bogut would be little more than an insurance policy for the Spurs if he signs with San Antonio.

The roster spot would be easy to fill as Joel Anthony isn't making very much money and cutting him would have little effect on the salary cap.

So again, Bogut is far more likely to join any of the other three teams if he wants to make his money as well as boost his chances of winning a championship this season. But if the Spurs signed him, it couldn't hurt to have another former Golden State Warrior on the team for the playoff push.

